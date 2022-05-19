Love Island Is Ditching Fast Fashion Partnerships For A More Sustainable Sponsor

Fans of ITV’s fave dating reality show will know we can rely on Love Island for a number of things in each of its drama-filled seasons: from accusations of muggy behaviour at Casa Amor, the vibey music, to inevitably getting “pulled for a chat”. And up until now, hopeful singletons heading to Mallorca’s most famous villa have also been handed an allowance to spend on a wardrobe every year, with piles of brand-new clothes supplied by fast fashion show sponsors like I Saw It First and Missguided. But that is all set to change, with a new partnership with Ebay and celeb stylist Amy Bannerman. Here’s everything to know about Love Island 2022’s stylist and new fashion sponsor.

In a bid to embrace greener fashion Love Island have linked up with eBay for 2022. Stylist and vintage clothes expert Amy Bannerman – who dresses the likes of Dua Lipa and Jonathan Van Ness – will also be on hand to put together looks using second-hand pieces. Sharing the announcement via her Instagram account, Bannerman said: “An all time career high, very proud to announce I am working with Ebay as the 2022 Love Island stylist. Brace yourselves, we’ve found some gems!”

speaking to Vogue Business about the shift towards sustainable fashion, executive producer Mike Spencer added: “We strive to be a more eco-friendly production, with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.”

“The impact of Love Island and its stars across the UK is undeniable and together we want to inspire the nation to choose preloved first when shopping,” added eBay UK’s head of fashion Jemma Tadd. “Even if this means buying or selling one or two preloved items to start with, it’s a step in the right direction.”

Beyond contestants getting heaps of free clobber, Love Island alums have previously formed close ties with fast fashion brands after leaving the show, too. Runner-up Molly-Mae Hague even went onto become the creative director of Pretty Little Thing, but the show’s ties to disposable fashion have come under fire as of late. Last season Brett Staniland became the first contestant to turn down the show’s offer of free fast-fashion, and later attended a protest outside Pretty Little Things’ headquarters in Feb. 2022 to highlight the “wage theft” taking place at the company. In 2020, an investigation by The Sunday Times found that factory workers in Leicester were being paid just £3.50 an hour. And according to research by the Ellen Macarthur Foundation, the fashion industry as a whole creates greenhouse gas emissions of 1.2 billion tons a year.

“Before I entered the villa, I was offered £500 to spend with the show’s sponsor,” Staniland told Vogue. “Once I was inside, I was delivered duffel bags full of free clothes every three or four days, which I also declined. It was mind blowing to see so many clothes worn once and then discarded. The show is symbiotic with fast fashion.”

“It’s an unbelievably big step for the show to partner with Ebay,” he said. “That will have a massive impact on reducing the stigma of secondhand clothing, especially since the fast fashion consumer overlaps so much with the Love Island viewer.”