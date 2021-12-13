Love Island's Kaz & Tyler Have Confirmed Their Split With A Touching IG Post

Just three months after the Love Island final aired, this year's finalists Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank confirmed that they’ve split. The pair have worked with huge brands since leaving the villa but said “It’s taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn’t been easy.”

On Dec. 13, both Kamwi and Cruickshanks posted the same statement on their Instagram pages. It read:

“We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us. We will continue to be very much in one another's lives and support each other in every way.

“We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each other's careers. Life since the villa has been amazing, but it’s taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn’t been easy for us but we’re learning. Thank you to every single person who has supported us, we appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

The announcement comes just days after rumours started that the couple, who came fourth in on Love Island 2021, had called it a day. A source told the MailOnline that they’d “decided to go their separate ways after giving everything to make their relationship work.”

Since leaving the villa, Kamwi has worked with brands like Boux Avenue, Makeup Revolution, Spotify, and Missguided. Cruickshank has also landed deals with BoohooMAN and Fashion Nova. So, there’s no denying they’ve been booked and busy.

They were last seen together on Kamwi’s Instagram page on Nov. 25 following a stay at the Park Plaza hotel in London. She wrote, “Breakfast in bed, darling.”

And while the Love Island favourites lost their romantic spark, the source said, “The romance ended on good terms and they’re still friends, who will support each other in the industry.”