To the delight of reality TV fans, the former Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are finally back on our screens following a two-year hiatus from the Bravoverse. Described as a perfect blend of The Real Housewives and The Simple Life, Bravo’s Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake follows the dynamic duo as they leave the glamor of the Upper East Side behind for Benton Illinois, where they are tasked with sprucing up the town.

On Sunday, July 9, viewers were treated to the first two episodes of Welcome to Crappie Lake, during which the pair got to know the town’s population of 7,000 and took part in some local pastimes. Following the much-anticipated season premiere, it appears fans are very much here for the fish-out-of-water series, with some viewers declaring that “reality TV is back.”

“Luann and Sonja together are comedy gold,” one fan wrote on Twitter following the show’s premiere, while another viewer also praised Morgan and de Lesseps for giving fans “one of the funniest shows ever on Bravo,” adding: “I need this renewed for Season 2. It's a ten-out-of-ten series so far. We stan Queen Sonja and Queen Luann in this house.”

Meanwhile, some fans also likened the series to the glory days of The Real Housewives of New York, which Bravo rebooted with an entirely new cast ahead of Season 14. “Two minutes into Crappie Lake and we have Luann laughing at her own jokes and Sonja telling her new intern about her recent liposuction. Feels like home,” another viewer added.

Find more of the best fan reactions to the premiere of Bravo’s Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, below.