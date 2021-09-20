Well, Season 13 was not the greatest for the cast — and fans — of the Real Housewives of New York. New York was shut down due to the pandemic as the housewives filmed, and cast members garnered backlash throughout the season. Just last week, Bravo pulled the plug on the multi-episode reunion special, a first in Real Housewives history.

Bravo confirmed the cancellation in a statement to Variety on Friday, Sept. 17, citing “scheduling changes around taping” as the reason. But a source reportedly posited another plausible explanation for the abrupt change: viewership. Ratings were especially low this season (even if Rihanna was among the show’s fans). As reported by Variety, the Aug. 31 season finale drew only 841,000 viewers, whereas last season’s finale drew more than 1.1 million.

While there’s no news yet of an official Season 14 renewal, Bravo’s cancellation statement did reference another season. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season,” the statement read. Sounds promising. Here’s everything we know so far about a possible RHONY Season 14, including who the cast wants to come back.

RHONY Season 14 Cast

After Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley’s Season 12 exit, Season 13’s cast was rather small with only five women: Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams, the most recent addition and the show’s first Black housewife. Whether or not they’ll return for another season — and to what extent — is unclear. Taking the poor ratings and fan outrage (directed at multiple women) into consideration, even the RHONY veterans may not be safe.

In recent interviews, most cast members said they didn’t know the status of their Bravo employment yet. On Aug. 27, McSweeney discussed the uncertainty surrounding a Season 14 return with Jezebel. “I don’t even know if I’m coming back for Season 14,” she said, adding, “Some people want OG’s, some people want new people.” She also shared that, aside from Bethenny Frenkel and Medley, what she wants “is Tinsley back.”

Morgan also wants Mortimer and Medley back. Oh, and Jill Zarin. On Sept. 8, the actor told US Weekly, “We definitely need more girls because we only have five,” adding, “I would want anyone back.”

As for Medley, she has some thoughts on how RHONY can get fans hooked again. Talking to Danny Pellegrino on his Everything Iconic podcast, she said, “I think if we brought back the whole old crew and maybe the new girls too, and threw them all in together, would that be a fun show? And would I want to be on that? Yes!” She added, “I think it would do well.”

Williams, meanwhile, told Variety that “until there’s a renewal contract to consider,” she can’t yet think about returning for another season. She told the outlet, “I’ve got a lot of other stuff on my plate. But, of course, when and if that offer to do this again comes, I will give it very serious consideration.”

Back in July, Us Weekly reported possible shakeups in the next season. One source reportedly said “nobody’s safe,” while another said, “Producers don’t like the chemistry between the cast — and are wondering if they should go out with the old and in with the new.” According to the source, Morgan, de Lesseps, and Singer “are on the chopping block.” They also claimed former castmate Mortimer is “in talks” to return, though “nothing is set in stone.”

Producer Andy Cohen addressed those “shakeup” rumors in an interview with ET on Aug. 9. “I think that the show will continue to evolve,” he said, adding, “I think that if anything, we should add to the group because I think people wanted to see more people.”

If fans have any sway in the producers’ decision-making, some cast members’ runs on the show might be over, especially since this season was rife with controversy. Singer, in particular, faced backlash, with many fans calling for her removal after the OG housewife claimed to be a victim of racism.

Another point of online contention was the show’s conversations surrounding race, especially between Singer and Williams. McSweeney addressed the online vitriol in an Instagram post. “I see all you bravo fan accounts that were bashing bravo for not having a diverse NYC cast but now mad that race is being discussed,” she captioned, adding, “Hard conversations are being had and none of us are doing it perfectly. That includes ALL of us. But we are doing it.”

RHONY Season 14 Premiere Date

The official renewal announcement is yet to come, but according to the Daily Mail, production will continue after some delays. The outlet reported that taping for the next season will be postponed from late 2021 to early 2022, which means the premiere date could be mid to late 2022.

This post will be updated with additional cast and premiere details as more information on RHONY Season 14 becomes available.