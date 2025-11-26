Though Macaulay Culkin has been open to recreating Home Alone scenes over the years, he has made just one sequel to the original 1990 classic Christmas movie, 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. That’s not because he’s unwilling to reprise his iconic role of Kevin McAllister yet again. In fact, the now-45-year-old actor recently shared his own concept for a Home Alone sequel during his “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” tour, per Variety.

Macaulay’s Home Alone Sequel Idea

At the event, Culkin said he wouldn’t be “completely allergic” to making his third Home Alone film. However, he added that the project would have to be “just right.” It’s a matter he’s thoughtfully considered — to the point of coming up with his own sequel idea. In his intriguing version, Kevin is the one trying to get in the house, not cleverly keeping robbers out of it.

“I’m either a widower or a divorcé,” Culkin explained (via Variety). “I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone Don Smetzer/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Culkin sees the house a “sort of a metaphor for our relationship” in his story, and Kevin’s arc would be a “‘get let back into son’s heart’ kind of deal.” That family-centric element fits with his two Home Alone movies, both of which showed coming to appreciate the value of his large family after initially wishing he could be alone.

Bringing Kevin Back

Four Home Alone movies joined the franchise after Culkin and director Chris Columbus stepped away, but none has lived up to the high bar they set. In December 2024, Culkin said during a special screening of Home Alone in Louisville, Kentucky, that he’d been offered a role in one of the other films, per Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp. He shared then that he’d had ideas for a sequel but not the time to write a script given he has two young kids with longtime partner Brenda Song.

What he has had time for, however, are occasional returns to playing his beloved character. In early November, at-home senior care company Home Instead launched its “Home, But Not Alone” ad campaign, showing Culkin as a grown-up Kevin, trying to make the famous McAllister house safer for his mom. It’s a sweet look at what Kevin might be up to — and Culkin’s sequel could be even sweeter.