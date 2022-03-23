Celebrities & Politicians Mourn Madeleine Albright Following Her Death

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has died at 84, her family announced Wednesday, March 23. According to the statement, she died of cancer and was “surrounded by family and friends.” The statement also noted her as a loving relative and “tireless champion of democracy and human rights.”

Albright is most known for being the first woman to lead the State Department and helping to guide foreign policy after the Cold War, promoting the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As noted by CNBC, Albright was appointed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 1993 by then-president Bill Clinton. Three years later, he nominated her to be the U.S. secretary of state, and she was confirmed with a vote of 99-0. In 2012, then-president Barack Obama honored Albright with the Medal of Freedom, which is the highest accolade a civilian can achieve.

Amid the news, celebrities and politicians paid tribute to the woman regarded as a political “trailblazer.” Barbra Streisand was one of the first to express her grief on Twitter, writing, “I am so sad about losing a good friend and a great woman in this fragile world of ours. May you rest in peace dear one…” Streisand was joined by a chorus including Maria Shriver, Billie Jean King, and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

