How To Stand In Solidarity With And Support Ukraine Right Now

News that Russia has launched a widespread military attack on neighbouring Ukraine has shocked the world. As per the BBC, Russian military forces crossed the Ukrainian border on Thursday, Feb. 24, and began launching airstrikes against military targets close to some of the country’s largest cities.

With Ukrainian citizens and the country’s military facing increasing conflict and violence, people in the U.K. may well be wondering what they can do to help. Below, you can find some of the most effective ways to help the people of Ukraine as the crisis unfolds.

What’s Happening In Ukraine Now?

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a televised address that Russia would be pressing ahead with a “special military operation” across Ukraine. Per the Guardian, the Russian leader claimed the goal of the operation is to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine.

As the BBC reported, Russian military forces crossed the Ukrainian border in the north, south, and east of the country, and have launched missiles against military targets.

In the immediate aftermath, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that martial law is now being imposed across Ukraine. In a statement, President Zelensky said, “No panic. We're strong. We're ready for anything. We'll defeat everyone, because we are Ukraine.”

At the time of publication, it has been reported that 18 people have lost their lives in airstrike attacks in the Odessa region of the country. A further six people have been killed in a missile attack in the town of Brovary.

What You Can Do To Help

1. Donate to aid organisations

United Help Ukraine

This non-profit charitable organisation aims to receive and distribute life-saving donations, including food and medical supplies to Ukrainian IDPs (Internally Displaced People), as well as providing emergency medical supplies to the front lines.

Come Back Alive

Based in the city of Kiev, the goal of Come Back Alive is to raise money for the Ukrainian military and ensure they have access to enough supplies in the fight against Russian military forces.

Voices of Children

Voices of Children helps to provide psychological and psychosocial support to the children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine.

Army SOS

Army SOS uses donations to manage purchases of necessary supplies for Ukrainian soldiers, including ammunition, uniforms, food, and more.

Sunflower of Peace

The Sunflower of Peace fundraiser raises money to help prepare first aid medical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.

2. Write to your local MP

Write to your local MP, expressing your concern. Ask them to take action as your representative, and raise the crisis in Ukraine in the House of Commons.

3. Share resources

You can also amplify the voices of Ukrainian citizens by sharing resources on how to help via social media.