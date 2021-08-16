Before singer-songwriter Madonna is a Grammy winner, Golden Globe nominee, mother of six children, or even the undisputed Queen of Pop, she is a gay icon. Amid all of her impressive successes during her nearly four decades as an entertainer, Madge has always made LGBTQ activism a top priority. So to celebrate her 63rd birthday on Aug. 16, 2021, let’s remember her contributions to the LGBTQ+ community, especially her decades-long fight to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS, which has helped turn around public perception.