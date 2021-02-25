Marcus Rashford & Greta Thunburg Join Impressive Line Up Of Gold Blue Peter Badge Recipients

It's been announced today (Feb. 25) that Marcus Rashford and Greta Thunberg have received Blue Peter badges in honour of their special achievements in activism. Climate change leader Thunberg and footballer and social campaigner Rashford both seemed thrilled to accept the iconic award — and their responses were nothing short of heartwarming.

Thunberg graciously accepted her badge by suggesting she was not even worthy, which we can all of course disagree with! "Thank you so much. I don’t know if I deserve this but I am very honoured by this and I will put this in my room and take great care of it," she said.

Meanwhile, Rashford, who launched his campaign for free school meals last year, sweetly responded: “I appreciate it greatly – I am happy that I’m able to spread positive messages and show a side of me that people might not know of. A lot of what I do is not for me, I just want to give people the best chance to be the best they can be.”

The pair join an impressive line up of fellow gold badge recipients, including the Queen, David Beckham, and the late Captain Tom Moore, who received his award in May 2020 after raising millions for the NHS during the pandemic.

If you want to catch the formal presentation of the badges, you're in luck. Tune in today at 5 p.m. on CBBC to watch the special show, which will also include presentations to young viewers celebrated for their own fundraising achievements.

Speaking of the episode, Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: “The Blue Peter Gold Badge Awards is a feel-good show about the extraordinary things that young people achieve. Each year only a few Gold badges are awarded to our amazing audience who have shown outstanding bravery, overcome adversity and achieved the most brilliant things.”