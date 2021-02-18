Starring Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet, Sky's hotly anticipated new drama Mare of Easttown centres on a small-town detective in the midst of a personal crisis. Sky recently unveiled the first-look trailer of the seven-part series, offering a taste of what viewers can expect. If you're hoping delve into this brand new detective drama, here's what we know about Mare of Easttown, including its release date.

Although the first teaser recently dropped, there's still a little while longer before the forthcoming drama makes its UK debut, and Mare of Easttown will begin airing weekly from Monday, April 19 on Sky Atlantic (Sky channel 108) and NOW TV.

The new series revolves around small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (portrayed by Kate Winslet), whose personal life begins to fall apart as she investigates a local murder. An official Sky synopsis describes the forthcoming drama as "an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present."

Joining Winslet in the show's all-star cast is The Outsider's Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s best friend Lori, Watchmen star Jean Smart as Mare’s mother Helen, Black Mirror's Angourie Rice as teenage daughter Siobhan, and American Horror Story's Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel, Metro reports.

Elsewhere, the Craig Zobel-directed drama also stars Memento's Guy Pearce as local creative writing professor Richard, Devs actor Cailee Spaeny as isolated teen Erin McMenamin, Outcast's David Denman as Mare's ex-husband Frank, and Let Them All Talk star John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter, among others

Mare of Easttown begins airing weekly on Monday, April 19 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.