Maren Morris is feeling loud and proud. On June 9, the singer posted a celebratory Pride Month post on Instagram, revealing to fans that she is part of the LGBTQ+ community and identifies as bisexual.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” Morris wrote in a caption, along with photographs of herself posing with pride flags on stage.

Fans quickly supported Morris’ decision to come out in the comment section, with one user writing, “Thanks for representing! It can be hard to be the B, and having public representation helps us all. Thank you!”

“Happy Pride! Thanks for being an inspiration and what a special pride this one is,” one fan also commented. “Thank you for always supporting the LGBTQ+ community and embracing your authenticity,” another wrote.

Maren’s LGBTQ+ Advocacy

Morris’ longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community has been well documented. In 2022, she raised thousands of dollars for the Trans Lifeline crisis hotline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program following a public feud with a former Fox News host.

More recently, the singer voiced her concerns to Billboard about the spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being considered at the U.S. government state levels.

“The fact is, they don't have solutions for actual problems — this is their niche thing that they get to go off on,” she said. “These bills almost incentivize us to turn on one another. They’re rewarding us to turn each other in.”

Maren Morris on Watch What Happens Live. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Speaking to Billboard, Morris also discussed being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in the sphere of country music.

“I have heard the term ‘Shut up and sing’ more times than I can count — that’s always the cutesy little threat that they like to make,” she continued. “I don't think any of us got into this art form to be an activist, but that’s ultimately thrust upon you to exist in this space and to feel like you can sleep at night.”

Morris’ Pride Month post comes after her divorce from her ex-husband of five years, Ryan Hurd, which was finalized in January 2024. Per People, the couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, and share one child, their 4-year-old son Hayes.