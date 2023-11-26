Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie dominated both the box office and pop culture this summer, leaving fans eager for a return to Barbie Land. Titular star Margot Robbie’s most recent comments on a potential Barbie sequel might have dashed those dreams, though.

“I think we put everything we had into this one,” Robbie, who also co-produced the blockbuster, recently told the Associated Press. “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Barbie’s Legacy Lives On

With more than $1.4 billion in box office earnings, Robbie’s “biggest takeaway” from Barbie’s success is that “original films can still hit huge” and don’t “have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake,” she said.

Citing a misconception that movies with female leads can’t be a hit, the actor added, “It’s really important that Barbie did well. As much as it is nice, it’s also really important that it does well so people can also, in future, have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly.”

Mixed Movie Messages

Robbie previously told Time in June that she’d been involved in conversations about potential Barbie sequels, though she cautioned that nothing was in the works.

“It could go a million different directions from this point,” she told the magazine. “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

Gerwig, who co-wrote and directed the movie, also played coy on plans for Barbie 2 or beyond. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” she told the New York Times in July. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Worth noting, however, is that Gerwig also gave a much more hopeful answer this summer when pressed on the topic, telling People that she hopes her film “is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies.”

Added the Academy Award nominated-director, “There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful. I want to go back to Barbie Land.”