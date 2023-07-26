Following the record-breaking box office success of Barbie, attention among moviegoers has naturally shifted to a potential follow-up, leaving many fans asking the question: will there be a Barbie sequel? In a new interview, the film’s director Greta Gerwig touched upon the idea, revealing that a return to Barbieland isn’t on the horizon — for now, at least.

Speaking to The New York Times after the release of Barbie — which grossed a massive $377 million worldwide during its opening weekend — Gerwig was asked if she viewed the film as the start of a franchise or a standalone film. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” the Academy Award-nominee responded. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did,” Gerwig continued. “I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

As for Barbie’s impressive box office takings, the acclaimed filmmaker also shared that she was “at a loss for words” over the movie’s success thus far, adding: “It’s been amazing to walk around and see people in pink. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this.”

Gerwig previously discussed the possibility of a Barbie 2 in Nov. 2022, telling Variety at the time that a potential follow-up would “certainly be exciting.”

Meanwhile, the film’s lead star Margot Robbie (aka Stereotypical Barbie) also previously revealed to TIME magazine that conversations regarding a Barbie sequel have occurred, sharing that a possible second movie “could go a million different directions from this point.” However, Robbie also noted that “you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Although a sequel is yet to be announced, Mattell CEO, Ynon Kreiz, previously told TIME magazine that the company is open to making more Barbie movies.

“We're looking to create movies that become cultural events. If you can excite filmmakers like Greta and Noah to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact,” Kreiz explained.