Margot Robbie reportedly has a bun in the oven. As People reports, the actor is expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley. However, the couple has yet to comment on the reports.

The pair first met on the set of the 2013 drama Suite Française, on which Ackerley was Robbie’s assistant director. The couple married three years later in December 2016, tying the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony at Byron Bay, Australia.

In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley co-founded the production company LuckyChap with Josey McNamara and the actor’s childhood friend, Sophia Kerr. The female-focused company has produced acclaimed movies starring Robbie, such as I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie.

While Ackerley and Robbie are notoriously private about their relationship, the Wolf of Wall Street star spoke of her husband in a 2016 interview with Vogue, calling him “the best-looking guy in London.”

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,” she said. “And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him.”

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She continued, “I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense.’”

More recently, in 2019, Robbie said it makes her “so angry” when she’s constantly asked about her plans to have children during interviews.

“It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told the Radio Times. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having. I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”