Margot Robbie Welcomes First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Congratulations are in order. Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are officially parents. People reported on Nov. 2 that the actor welcomed their first child, a baby boy, but the couple has yet to confirm the child’s name and exact birthdate.

The Daily Mail claims that the Barbie star gave birth on Oct. 17, before her expected due date. News of the baby’s arrival comes just days after husband Ackerley was photographed purchasing baby supplies close to the couple’s Venice Beach residence.

It was first reported in July that Robbie was pregnant with her first child, and speaking to People at the time, an insider claimed that she and Ackerley had “wanted to start a family for quite some time.”

The source continued, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted. They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”

Robbie later debuted her maternity style at the Wimbledon tennis championship in London, where she made her first public appearance after news of her pregnancy broke.

The Couple’s Journey To Parenthood

The pair first met while filming the 2013 drama Suite Française, where Ackerley was working as Robbie’s assistant director. After three years of dating, the couple wed in December 2016 during an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

Before tying the knot, Robbie and Ackerley set up the production company LuckyChap in 2014, along with Josey McNamara and the Wolf of Wall Street star’s childhood friend, Sophia Kerr. The female-centric company has produced several major movies starring Robbie, such as I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie.

Robbie opened up about her marriage to Ackerely in a 2016 interview with Vogue, in which she described him as “the best-looking guy in London.” She added, “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him.”

A few years later, in 2019, Robbie vocalized her annoyance at being frequently asked about her plans to have a baby.

“It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told the Radio Times. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having. I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”