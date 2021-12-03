How Mariah Carey Became The Queen Of Christmas

Music
From struggling to enjoy Christmas as a child to topping the charts with “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” she’s come a long way.
Mariah Carey’s been known as the Queen of Christmas since dropping 1994’s Merry Christmas, featuring “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” With her second AppleTV+ special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, out Dec. 3, she’ll further cement her status as the holiday’s ruler.
A sequel to 2020’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, the special includes Carey’s debut performance of “Fall In Love at Christmas” alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Along with its release, feast your eyes on these ultra-festive photos of her through the years.