During Kelsey Anderson’s Hometown date on The Bachelor, fans quickly voiced their support for her dad, Mark Anderson, to become the franchise’s next Golden lead. So powerful was the rallying cry that some viewers thought Mark’s turn on The Golden Bachelorette was just a requisite pit stop on the way to an inevitable Golden Bachelor season.

On Reddit, one fan wondered if Mark was being primed for the lead role and competing on Joan Vassos’ season was but a “formality.” Another commented that they, too, were “convinced” it was the plan for Mark to become the next Golden Bachelor. And over on X (formerly Twitter), after Mark was sent home from The Golden Bachelorette, one user posited that Mark “was always on the show set up to be the next” lead — not that they minded too much.

“Fine with me,” they wrote. “I don’t see why they couldn’t have started with him but give us what we want.”

And indeed, many fans do want Mark to become the next Golden Bachelor. But was his involvement on Joan’s season really part of a grand plan — a built-in segue to the lead role?

Certainly not, Mark tells Bustle.

Mark’s Journey For Love

The 57-year-old widower says that he “did see some” theories along the “set-up” lines — including an Instagram message where someone asked, “‘Oh, are you just doing this for [The Golden Bachelor]?’” Mark recalls. “But I didn’t start The Golden Bachelorette for practice. I came on The Golden Bachelorette because I was hoping to find the start of a relationship.”

He was on The Golden Bachelorette for the right reasons, you might say. And while things didn’t work out with Joan, Mark left the show on a note of hope for the future. “There’s still love in the world,” he said upon his exit in Week 5. “I’ll find mine one day.”

Might he find it on The Golden Bachelor? The Army veteran’s daughter, Kelsey, recently told Us Weekly that she’s in his corner should that opportunity arise. “I think that my dad has grown so much through this journey of The Golden Bachelorette. So, yeah, I would 100% be excited for him and support him,” she said.

When Will They Announce The Next Golden Bachelor?

For now, ABC hasn’t announced who the next Golden Bachelor will be. Another fan-favorite contender is Charles Ling, who recently hinted to Bustle that he’s open to it — but would also recommend his friend, Mark, as one of the “good candidates” for the job.

While the next lead is often announced during After the Final Rose, Joan wasn’t declared Golden Bachelorette until nearly six months after Gerry Turner’s finale. Since the Golden side of the franchise is still so new, it’s hard to predict a timeline — but whenever that announcement does come, there are clearly several eligible suitors to root for.