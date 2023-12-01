During the last few weeks of The Golden Bachelor, fans have been making predictions about which woman will get Gerry Turner’s final rose — with each side convinced they’ve cracked the code. But as Gerry’s Nov. 30 finale proves, he was indecisive about Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima to the very end.

In fact, it wasn’t until both women met Gerry’s family that the 72-year-old widower began to waver. Despite sharing an extremely strong overnight date with Leslie the week prior, Gerry’s behavior changed during their final date.

Leslie noted that Gerry seemed to be “off,” and she was worried — like fans watching along at home — about what Gerry was about to do. “He really is going to break Leslie’s heart...,” as one user put it. “What a complete 180 from how into her he was during fantasy suites.”

“You Made It Sound Like You Chose Me.”

Indeed, as many fans pointed out, Gerry all but told Leslie she’d be his final rose recipient during their overnight date. “I think you’re the one ... You get it,” he told her. “It’s like, I have to have you with morning coffee. I have to have you when I go to bed at night.”

Given how committed he sounded, viewers were disappointed to see Gerry change his mind so abruptly — with one referencing Tyra Banks’ “We were all rooting for you” moment.

Another said Gerry “truly did lead these women on,” adding that Faith Martin went through a similar twist exit.

