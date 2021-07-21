Married At First Sight UK Is Making Some Major Changes For S6

As dating reality TV shows go, Married At First Sight is possibly one of the most controversial franchises out there (with Netflix’s Love Is Blind being a close second). The international series sees relationship experts match complete strangers at the wedding altar without having previously met, and, as the recent success of the Married At First Sight Australia has proven, it can have some shocking results. Channel 4 is currently cooking up a brand new UK series with some interesting new changes and the promise of “a bigger, more dramatic take on the format.” So, ahead of Married At First Sight (MAFS) UK season six, here’s what we know so far.

When Will Season 6 Of MAFS UK Air?

Following the onslaught of reality dating shows released this summer, Married At First Sight UK season six is expected to be released to E4 later this year, however, an official date has not yet been revealed. Watch this space.

What Can We Expect From The New Season?

Following the success of the Australian show, the UK team is making a few tweaks to their format.

One of the most important changes is that, for the first time, MAFS UK contestants will not take part in legal marriages. Instead, they will make “a lifelong commitment to one another” at a wedding-like ceremony – overseen by a celebrant – that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

Viewers will then follow the couples on their luxurious honeymoons before they move in with one another and with their fellow couples. “Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process,” Channel 4 have said.

Who Will Feature?

Alongside a new bunch of hopeful singles, MAFS UK has enlisted a panel of relationship experts to help the couples progress on the show.

Paul C Brunson, who many will recognise from Celebs Go Dating, is returning to his role as relationship coach and confidence coach Mel Schilling, who appeared on the Australian version of MAFS, is also confirmed.

E4 has also announced that renowned Intimacy Coach Charlene Douglas will appear as a sex and relationship therapist for the show.

Douglas shared the exciting news to Instagram along with a few behind-the-scenes snaps of the new expert team.

“I am delighted to be joining this new series of Married at First Sight UK,” she said. "This is a brand-new role for the show and it is important to remember that these couples have just met and are going to be getting to know each other quickly,” she hinted. Mel Schilling also shared her joy of being part of the “revamped” series. On Instagram, she teased that with Douglas onboard the couple conversations will go to the “next level.”

Is There A Trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for the new season as of yet, however, you can relieve the nerves, sweaty palms, and cold feet from past seasons on 4oD.