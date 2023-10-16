While Martin Scorsese remains one of the most respected filmmakers in Hollywood, the famed director has expressed regret over one of his most successful films starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Scorsese, whose filmography includes Taxi Driver, Cape Fear, and Goodfellas, recently disclosed to GQ that he had been encouraged to direct the 2010 psychological thriller Shutter Island following his Oscar win for The Departed, but wishes he had chosen to oversee his “passion project” Silence, instead.

Scorsese did eventually go on to direct the big screen adaptation of Shūsaku Endō’s novel. Starring Liam Neeson and Andrew Garfield, Silence tells the story of two Jesuit priests who travel to Japan in pursuit of their mentor.

Shutter Island Was A Box Office Hit

Although Scorsese wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about Shutter Island at the time, the film was a box office success, earning more than $294,000,000 globally.

Based on Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name, Shutter Island follows U.S. Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels (DiCaprio) as he investigates a psychiatric facility after one of the patients mysteriously disappears.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Michelle Williams, enjoyed generally favorable reviews from critics and was selected by the National Board of Review as one of the best releases of 2010.

Another DiCaprio Flick Was Trouble

Scorsese also recalled his experience directing the 2002 historical drama Gangs of New York with GQ, revealing how the disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein intervened heavily during filming.

“If that was the only way that I was able to be allowed to make films, then I’d have to stop,” Scorsese said of the disruptive shoot. “The results weren’t satisfying. It was at times extremely difficult, and I wouldn’t survive it. I’d be dead.”

The director endured a similar experience on the set of 2004’s The Aviator, also starring DiCaprio. Scorsese shared that he “was forced into” working with Weinstein once again, who “came in and did some things that I felt were extremely mean” towards the end of production.

In spite of the on-set turmoil, both films wound up enjoying commercial and critical success, earning Academy Award nominations for Best Picture.