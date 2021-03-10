Fox’s Masked Singer is chugging ahead with yet another season of flamboyant costumes and mysterious performers. Returning on March 10, The Masked Singer Season 5 will be basically the same as past seasons, but with a few key changes.

Due to the pandemic, the show will continue to be audience-less, with select fans voting on each contestant from home. While Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will all return as judges, Niecy Nash is stepping in to host while Nick Cannon recovers from COVID-19. The format will also differ slightly, per Entertainment Weekly. Each week there will be an unknown number of “wildcard rounds,” where new celebrities will appear for the chance to unseat another contestant in the competition. That means even more singers to potentially keep track of, so here’s everything we know so far.

The Masked Singer Season 5 Contestants

Compared to Season 4 and its 16 contestants, Season 5 will only have 10 non-“wildcard contestants,” split into Groups A and B. Group A will consist of Russian Dolls, Seashell, Raccoon, Snail, and Porcupine. Group B has Piglet, Chameleon, Phoenix, Black Swan, and Grandpa Monster. Between them, these contestants’ impressive achievements include 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records.

To help with guesses, there will be a new character, Cluedle-Doo, also a costumed celebrity, who gives the audience extra clues that the panelists don’t see.

The Season 5 Costumes

Fox has already revealed all 10 of the Group A and B contestants. It seems like all of the “wildcard contestants” will be kept a secret until they appear.

The Clues And Theories

Seashell

Decked in a pretty pastel dress, fans on Instagram noted that Seashell’s costume gave off Steven Universe vibes. Perhaps it’s Deedee Magno Hall, who voiced the pale-colored Pearl? Other guesses included actor Dove Cameron (from Descendants and Liv and Maddie) and reality TV vet Paris Hilton.

Michael Becker/FOX

Russian Dolls

Featuring two singers, just like Season 4’s Snow Owls, the Russian Dolls will sing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born on the premiere episode. The Masked Singer YouTube account posted a clip of the performance on March 2, and fans are already guessing that the Russian Dolls are the popular ’90s boy band Hanson. “Hanson....For sure. At least Isaac & Taylor,” wrote one user. “That is HANSON!!!! You ain't fooling your true fans,” wrote another.

Raccoon

Raccoon is dressed like a cowboy, and fans noted that in his Instagram preview, he greeted former contestant Flamingo (revealed to be Adrienne Bailon) in a trash can. Guesses include one of the remaining Cheetah Girls like Kiely Williams or Sabrina Bryan, or Bailon’s husband, Christian musician Israel Houghton.

Michael Becker/FOX

Snail

Snail is a giant rolling insect with a top hat. On Instagram, some fans theorized that Snail is Ryan Reynolds or Chris O’Dowd, as both have played snail characters in separate animated films.

Michael Becker/FOX

Porcupine

Porcupine is half-robot and half-animal, and he looks decently tall. Fans have humorously guessed that Porcupine is Dwayne Johnson, while others theorized that he has to be a football player or athlete.

Michael Becker/FOX

Piglet

Piglet wears a green plaid outfit with suspenders. Thanks to clip where he briefly sang Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds,” fans are already very positive that Piglet is Nick Lachey from 98 Degrees.

Chameleon

Chameleon wears a bedazzled disco outfit. We haven’t yet learned anything concrete about Chameleon, but based on the costume, fans are hoping it’s Harry Styles or Taron Egerton, who played Elton John in Rocketman.

Michael Becker/FOX

Phoenix

Phoenix wears a beautiful red ballgown with feathers coming out the back. Some fans guess that Phoenix has to be a legendary diva. But sleuthing fans on Reddit think she might be the first one eliminated.

Black Swan

Black Swan has pointed gloves and black thigh-high boots. Fans already know that she’s one of the stronger singers, as various previews showed her performing in front of three or four different backgrounds. Fans on YouTube have consistently guessed Zendaya, as her Shake It Up co-star Bella Thorne was White Swan in Season 3.

Grandpa Monster

Finally, it wouldn’t be The Masked Singer without some variation of the Monster costume. This season it’s Grandpa Monster, who has a giant monocle and a walker. Fans on YouTube believe he has to be young, though, and a brief shot of a clue package shows a classroom and football Xs and Os making a number six. Early guesses include Mario Lopez, whose Saved by the Bell character wore a number six jersey, or Adam Sandler, who filmed in a classroom for Billy Madison and on a football field for Waterboy.

Michael Becker/FOX

Let the masked fun continue!