Matthew Perry Just Revealed When That Friends Reunion Is Happening

It's happening, you guys. After being delayed for months because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Friends reunion is set to start filming in March — or at least according to actor Matthew Perry. Perry, who played Chandler on the hit '90s sitcom, took to Twitter today, Nov. 12, to give longtime fans of the series the news they've been waiting for: A reunion special with their favorite group of New York City pals is finally happening.

"Friends reunion being scheduled for the beginning of March," Perry tweeted. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Of course, fans were stoked to find out the news, especially after so much back-and-forth about whether it would even happen. "Is this real IS THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENING," one fan responded. Another celebrated the news, saying, "a friends reunion is what the world needs." Considering the recent election and the uptick in virus cases, it would be a welcome distraction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, fans can likely expect the reunion to air in the spring of 2021. A source told the outlet that the goal is to start filming after the new year, but that plans are still in the process of being ironed out. Originally, the special was supposed to be part of HBO Max's launch in May, but like so many other movies and TV shows, it was pushed back because of COVID-19.

This, of course, wasn't the first time filming for the special was delayed. After missing HBO Max's launch, the intention was to begin filming in August. Now that production was halted again until early 2021, the reunion will most likely come out around a year after it was originally supposed to. Fortunately, loyal fans of the franchise haven't gone anywhere. ("I'll be there for you," remember?)

Per THR, all six stars of the popular sitcom — Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — want the reunion to be in-person on the show's original set. And in an era where many casts have chosen instead to make their reunions virtual, it's certainly been a challenge. But alas, the stars are committed to making this happen, even under difficult circumstances.

"We haven't all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that's it," Kudrow told The Hollywood Reporter in May. "The whole point of this is to be in the same room." Fortunately, the actor added that HBO Max was "patient and understanding" as they worked to nail down the details. And while fans are most likely not feeling as patient after the reunion's many delays, this news certainly gives them something to look forward to... again.