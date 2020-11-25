While Love Island 2019 has produced a few loved-up couples, we've been keeping an eye on two of the show's biggest characters in the hope that they'd get together. And I'm pleased to report that our prayers have been answered. To the delight of Love Island fans across the nation, Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor just made their new relationship Instagram official and, from the looks of Maura and Chris' relationship timeline, it was written in the stars all along.

If you cast your mind back to summer 2019 (a much, much simpler time... sigh) when Maura and Chris met on the hit dating programme, there were subtle signs that they would make a great item. Between Kimono-wearing Chris' cheeky charm and Maura's no-holds-barred banter, the former islanders clearly make a perfect match. But why has it taken them so long?

Since the show ended, the Irish beauty and Essex charmer remained very best friends and their social media pages are full of their "friendly" antics. After Maura's public split from fellow islander Curtis Pritchard, rumours about a new coupling were rife. Fans have been rooting for 'Mau-ris' from the start, so let's take a look at how their romance blossomed.

August 2019: Maura & Chris Become Love Island's 'Friendship Couple' Though she secretly had eyes for professional dancer Curtis Pritchard at the time, Maura Higgins saved Chris from leaving the villa (saving the show imo) in a very tense vote. They remained in a 'friendship couple' throughout their time on the series as Maura went on to bag Pritchard in a shocking twist. Chris went on to form a relationship with islander Harley Brash that was short-lived. Meanwhile, Maura and Chris remained great friends...

March 2020: Public Break-Ups Maura made it to the Love Island final alongside Curtis. After the show, Maura dated the 24-year-old dancer until they called the relationship off in March this year. As their social media careers took off, so did their schedules and the two struggled to keep up especially during Maura's time on Dancing on Ice. Speaking to The Sun, Maura said that their conflicting schedules and age differences made their relationship difficult. "I just felt like I'm 29 and I want somebody that I can see a future with. I'm not getting any younger," she said. "Curtis and I barely saw each other. In the beginning, it was very, very hard because I was so besotted with him, and we never got to see each other." While there were rumours that Curtis cheated on Maura, the dancer recently denied it flat out. Speaking to The Sun in early November 2020, he said: "The answer is no, I did not cheat on Maura at all. There, I've answered it."

April 2020: The Online Bants Begin As the world went into self-isolation, these two amped up the banter on TikTok. There was no challenge left unaccepted and Chris put his now-famous kimono to great use. The funny videos seemed to help cement their friendship and Maura has featured heavily in Chris' popular skits.

June 2020: "Need To Find A Minnie" Back in June, Chris got the rumour mill going when he posted that he "needed to find a Minnie" days after Maura posted that she was looking for a Mickey. On Instagram, Chris copied Maura's sultry snap complete with Mickey Mouse ears and a dressing gown (this man just loves loungewear). The photo received over 50,000 likes and many Love Island fans thought it was a real sign of a blossoming relationship — especially after Maura responded "Interesting." According to The Sun, the photo was taken "after Chris was snapped leaving Maura’s after spending the weekend together."

July 2020: They Denied All The Dating Rumours Maura and Chris appeared closer than ever over the summer. And fans were quick to join the dots. Yet, the pair were adamant that they were in a platonic relationship. In June, Chris went on Vicky Pattison's The Secret To podcast and confirmed that he and Maura were just “super close mates.” Per The Sun, he said: “We care about each other, we look out for each other, we basically bully each other. “I don't think we ever say anything nice to each other's faces.” Maura also shared similar sentiments during a Q&A back in August. "No, we're not dating," she said. "We are the best of friends. We just get on really well. We got on really well in villa, but not a lot of that was shown."

August 2020: Chris Unfollows Curtis On Instagram Nothing starts a social media beef quite like being unfollowed by one of your mates. Right? When Chris unfollowed Maura's ex Curtis on Instagram, many wondered whether it was something to do with Chris' feelings for Maura. Turns out, it was an act of solidarity following cheating rumours concerning Curtis and a fellow dancer. Speaking out on The 6 '0 Clock Show, Chris explained: "I back Maura, I spend a lot of time with her, I'm very loyal to her she's literally like my best mate from the villa so it was kind of a no brainer." Chris also alluded to the cheating rumours and said "From what we're seeing and from what I've been told... it sounded like he had actually done. So I unfollowed him to show a bit of loyalty to Maura and also I didn't even think it was that big of a deal."

August 2020: Maura Spotted With An Overnight bag Over the summer, the couple were papped returning to Chris' home back in August. Per The Sun, Maura was said to be carrying an overnight bag. They then spent the "evening ice skating and tenpin bowling at Queensway rink in Notting Hill, West ­London," reported the tabloid. Sounds like a great date to me.

November 2020: The 'Kiss Your Best Friend' Challenge Here's where it gets romantic (well, kinda). Before they went official, the couple took part in TikTok's popular 'Kiss Your Best Friend' challenge. The premise is pretty simple, and well... Chris sorta failed. In Dirty Dancing style, he held Maura above his head and brought her down to what should have been a kiss but, it was a no from Maura. "Cheers Tiktok...bloody fantastic idea. Probs shouldn’t have lunged in fairness," he posted with a video. But clearly it was a sign of things to come.