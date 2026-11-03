Mckenna Grace may be fighting for her life in the Hunger Games arena, but she has boundaries about what she’s willing to do onscreen. In a new cover story with Cosmopolitan, published on Nov. 2, the actor revealed that she won’t do nudity for any movie role, in part to fulfill a noble goal of hers.

When asked about roles she’d say no to, Grace explained that she’d pass on anything too physically revealing. “At this point, I definitely don’t do nudity or very hypersexual things,” she said. “I respect anybody who can, but it’s terrifying to me. I don’t know if that’ll ever change.”

Grace clarified that she’s willing to get down and dirty for the right parts, as shown by her roles in Scream, Ghostbusters, and the upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping. But at the end of the day, she’s just like us and wants to live out her Disney dreams, which means keeping up a relatively clean image.

“It’s not like I only do wholesome things — my character literally gets gutted by Ghostface in Scream— but my dream is to try and be a Disney princess someday,” she said.

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While Grace didn’t specify which princess she had in mind, the live-action adaptation of Tangled is already in production with Teagan Croft playing Rapunzel. So unless Disney wants to do another live-action version of Cinderella (who watched the first one anyway?), there’s only one option left: start developing Frozen so Grace can play Elsa in a few years.

No matter what happens, Grace can take solace in the fact that she’s a part of... pretty much every other franchise out there. She’s set to play Daphne in Netflix’s upcoming Scooby-Doo: Origins series, and as fans well know, her love of The Hunger Games runs deep. She used to make Team Peeta fan edits which were later shown to Josh Hutcherson after they worked together.

“I had this huge Hunger Games poster,” she told Cosmo. “I got a bow and arrows so that I could be like Katniss. I told [director] Francis Lawrence when I got to set: ‘Dude, I’ve watched these movies and read these books a million times. I’ve edited these cornucopias. To be running off my own podium toward the cornucopia, this is not real to me.’” She just wishes Hutcherson hadn’t become aware of her fangirl ways. “Just let it die; let a girl have some dignity,” she pleaded.