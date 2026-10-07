The girl on fire has passed on her torch. On Oct. 6, Mckenna Grace, who stars in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, paid homage to OG star Jennifer Lawrence at a Hunger Games costume exhibition during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a replica of one of Katniss Everdeen’s most iconic looks.

At the opening of Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style and Power of Panem — an activation that displays several archival looks from the Hunger Games universe — Grace wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown reminiscent of the wedding dress Lawrence famously wore in the second movie, Catching Fire.

In the sequel, Katniss wore the gown during her Quarter Quell interview, which transformed onstage into a black-winged dress with the Mockingjay symbol as an act of rebellion, as designed by her stylist Cinna (Lenny Kravitz). Grace’s dress didn’t exactly do that, but it was still a stunning homage, complete with tons of white tulle and the same sculptural metal bodice.

Grace teased her tribute in a TikTok video by reciting fellow Quarter Quell competitor Johanna Mason’s (Jena Malone) retorts about Katniss’ look in Catching Fire. “Really? A wedding dress?” she lip-synced, leading to Katniss explaining that President Snow (Donald Sutherland) made her wear it. “Well, make him pay for it.”

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She captioned the video with one of her own character’s lines from Sunrise on the Reaping, drawing the parallel. “If you let them treat you like an animal, they will, so don’t let them,” she wrote.

Grace stars as Maysilee Donner, the sassy daughter of District 12’s candy store owner who is tapped as a tribute in the 50th Hunger Games, aka the second Quarter Quell, alongside Joseph Zada’s Haymitch Abernathy. However, she actually takes on dual roles in the film, also playing Maysilee’s shy twin sister, Merrilee.

As for Lawrence, she’ll make her grand return to the Hunger Games universe in Sunrise on the Reaping alongside co-star Josh Hutcherson, reprising their roles as Katniss and Peeta Mellark for the book’s epilogue. She may not be sharing any scenes with Grace, but the homage is still apt.