George Ezra’s “Anyone For You” Is All About Self-Discovery

The George Ezra hiatus is finally over, and the singer-songwriter is back with his third studio album. On Jan. 28, Ezra dropped his first single in over four years called “Anyone For You”, which will feature on his upcoming release Gold Rush Kid.

“Anyone For You” follows a jovial story of love and discovery, which Ezra described as coming about after discovering a bunch of notebooks with snippets of old ideas that never came to fruition. “‘Anyone For You’ is a patchwork of lyric ideas found in old notebooks and chance moments shared between musicians in the studio,” the singer said following the song’s debut. As NME notes, the opening verse where Ezra sings of a girl called Tiger Lily dates back to before he started working on Staying At Tamara’s.

Whilst Ezra’s latest single is so far the only taste fans have of Gold Rush Kid, the musician hasn’t been hesitant to share his excitement about the upcoming record. “It doesn’t sound like anything but myself,” he told The Observer, adding that while he likes his first two record, this one holds a special place in his heart.

Gold Rush Kid seems to be somewhat a journey of self-discovery for Ezra, accompanied by a walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats that he did with two friends for a documentary series. It was a chance for the musician to realise what matters most outside of music – family and friends. “The lesson was: what you don’t get, George, is that they just love you because of who you are,” he told The Observer. “And don’t try to make sense of that because you won’t be able to. But accept it.”

He continued: “It felt seismic, but really calm. I think that’s true of a lot of the last few years – these huge changes that actually just took one tiptoe to the left.”

In “Anyone For You”, George Ezra certainly reminds listeners – and himself – of this mantra. The phrase “don’t forget me the way I am or the way I was” certainly comes to mind, which just so happens to be Ezra’s favourite lyric from the song, too.

Take a look at the full “Anyone For You” lyrics below:

[Verse 1]

Tiger lily, moved to the city

She just turned twenty-one

And then I said, "Here's my number, hit me up

If you're needing anyone"

[Pre-Chorus]

And I could be anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone

[Chorus]

I could love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I could love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

Be your light

Be your light (Yeah)

[Verse 2]

Well, it came along but it wasn't enough

So she called me up just to call it off

I can't afford to make that mistake this time

And if you're flying over the Serengeti

Tiger lily, don't forget me

The way I am or the way I was, mmm

[Pre-chorus]

And I could be anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone

[Chorus]

I could love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I could love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

Be your light

Be your light (Light, light, light)

[Bridge]

Anyone for you

[Chorus]I could love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I could love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I could love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I could love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

Be your light (Woo)

Be your light (Woo)

[Outro]

Oh

I can be your light