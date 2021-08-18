The Drag Race UK Season 3 Line-Up Includes One Very Familiar Face

It may feel like Lawrence Chaney was only just crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race but a new wave of UK drag talent is ready to take over. Queen of queens, Mama Ru has not only announced when the UK franchise will be back for Season 3 but also unveiled the queens that will be gracing your screens. There may even be one you recognise from last season.

Drag Race UK lit up screens in 2020 as production overcame pandemic restrictions to put on a show that few could forget. From Rats: The Rusical to the United Kingdolls’ rendition of UK Hun, the show took over social media. And Season 3 promises to be just as fabulous.

RuPaul returns on the judging panel alongside sister in drag Michelle Visage. Graham Norton and Alan Carr will take it in turns, passing judgement on who should stay and who should sashay away. There will also be a new collection of guest judges to lend their expertise each week.

Last season saw Maya Jama, Jourdan Dunn, and Liz Hurley give their analysis. As for this year? The Daily Star reports that Emma Bunton, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Sir Elton John, and Michelle Keegan will all appear on the judging panel. The show is set to air in September 2021. And with the judges ready and Mama Ru in the wings, all that the show needs is 12 new drag stars. Here they are.

Veronica Green To be selected for Drag Race once is a massive accolade but to do it twice means instant legend status. Veronica Green’s time on the show was cut short in season two due to a positive COVID-19 test so she’s back for more. The 35-year-old star from Rochdale said, “I’m hoping that as I’m not a newbie, the second time around will give me an advantage. I’m having the time of my life all over again. I love it!” And while Green may not be new, the looks they’ve brought are including their intro dress. “This outfit is a very sentimental piece to me, is a family heirloom. This is my sister's sweet 16 prom dress. I love my sister - I stole her name, so I might as well steal her clothes too. And it was made by my mum.”

Victoria Scone Next up is Victoria Stone, a “camp, Cardiff, cabaret, disco diva.” She warns that she has a lot of spunk and isn’t about to let anyone drag her too hard. And Scone stands out as the first and only cis-female artist on the show. “I definitely didn't invent the art of drag for women. I am not the first and I certainly won’t be the last. But I feel very capable and proud to have made it through the application process and be the first on Drag Race UK,” she said, “Me being here is political but you can just have fun with it.”

Vanity Milan Vanity Milan is a South London queen through and through. She says “the recipe to be Vanity Milan is sugar, spice and everything nice” and she’s there to entertain everyone. That isn’t to say she’s not there to win too. “I am competitive. I believe if you put your mind to it, and you put the blood, sweat and tears, and, and the hard work and dedication behind it, you can be somebody,” she says. However, she won’t be taking people down in the dressing room.

Scarlett Harlett 26-year-old Scarlett Harlett has been doing drag for eight years. They might be young but they’ve had time to perfect their act and says that, “inside, I’m an old codger!” They’ve taken their inspiration from legendary divas like Barbara Streisand and Shirley Bassey. While Harlett is coming to have some fun they’ve also got a point to make. “Representation really does matter to me. I have come from nothing. I grew up on a council estate and I feel so proud to have landed myself in one of the biggest shows in the UK right now,” they said, “I want people to know you can make a banquet out of scraps. I am doing this for the Isle of Dogs.”

River Medway Really, River Medway couldn’t be from anywhere but Kent. The 22-year-old artist has been performing in clubs since they were 18 and has a background in young theatre production so you can expect big things from her act. And they’ve taken their inspiration from a little closer to home. “My mum and my sister were also my inspirations,” they said, “Growing up with them, they were such glam divas! My mum never left the house without a full face of makeup.”

Krystal Versace You better believe Krystal Versace is about to bring some ethereal energy to proceedings. Describing themselves as a “sex goddess” they’re a self-taught performer who is a long time fan of Drag Race. At just 19 years old they’re one of this years youngest contestants and they said, “my drag sisters call me the flying squirrel on stage. I’m literally chaos, play the track and I’m darting about, high kicks, flips, cartwheels. Everything! I am a blur! I may only be 19, but I’m an unexpected surprise.”

Kitty Scott-Claus Kitty Scott-Claus said they knew drag was for them when they attended Drama School and realised that all of the boy’s parts were boring. The 29-year-old is the only performer in their family and started doing drag when their friend, Drag Race UK royalty Cheryl Hole, asked them to be part of their performing troop. And their drag name origin story is a little different. “I have a large array of funny catchphrases and funny voices – and I realised that whenever someone was being a bit catty, I always used to say ‘ooh saucer of milk…. This kitty’s got claws!”,” they said, “And so that’s how Kitty Scott-Claus was born.”

Ella Vaday Ella Vaday is the “desperate housewife of Dagenham” and is bringing a little bit of Essex to season three of Drag Race. They perhaps have the most professional experience, performing in musicals around the world and serving as a backup dancer for Olly Murs on X Factor. “I don't think anyone has come from a great career and then switched to drag at the age of 30, so I am looking forward to the singing challenges and dancing challenges, where I know I can excel,” they said.

Elektra Fence Elektra Fence has already tasted a little bit of internet stardom. “I’m full of energy and millions of people have seen me be stupid when a film of me went viral,” they said, “A friend filmed me as I accidentally electrocuted myself on an electric fence. I thought it wasn’t working! I don’t recommend it, as it blew me off my feet.” The 29-year-old from Burnley says they’re bringing a mix of inspirations, from Bet Lynch and Jane McDonald to Kris Jenner.

Charity Kase Charity Kase has one of the most daring looks ever seen on Drag Race, and that’s saying something. The 24-year-old performer from Lancashire has said they’ve developed a reputation for “outlandish crazy looks” and pushing the boundaries of beauty standards. After doing drag for five years, they’ve honed their act and say, “you can expect shock, horror, gore, glamour and maybe a little bit of vomit!! You have never seen anything like me here before.”

Choriza May Choriza May is Spanish but their drag was born in the UK. While some will fight it out for the fiercest looks or most daring dance moves, they’ve sculpted their niche in comedy. “I think I'm a funny queen,” they said, “I love making people laugh. Also, I’m very emotional, and I love connecting with the people through my art.”