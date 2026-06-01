Megan Moroney has every reason to be on Cloud 9 — much like the title of her latest album, her first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In fact, the album’s smash success secured Moroney the biggest week for a woman’s country album in nearly two years.

As Moroney told her fans in a handwritten letter, Cloud 9 was largely penned during her Am I Okay? Tour last year. “The pure joy y’all brought me night after night resulted in so many of these songs and ideas, so I can’t thank y’all enough for inspiring me,” she wrote.

And now, Moroney’s about to do it all again. The 28-year-old “emo cowgirl” — the playful moniker she shares with her fandom — has officially begun her Cloud 9 Tour, where she’ll bring her new music across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Between the album’s pink aesthetics, star-studded collaborators in Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran, and signature blend of cheeky and sincere lyrics, Cloud 9 and its accompanying tour are setting the stage for a vibrant summer on the road.

Below, Moroney takes Bustle behind the scenes of her opening night in Columbus, Ohio, on May 29, from glam (featuring her adorable pup, Boots) to post-show cheers and every confetti-filled moment in between.

Megan Moroney

“First vocal warm-up of the day.”

Megan Moroney

“I cannot believe this is going to be filled with so many emo cowgirls and cowboys tonight. :’)”

Megan Moroney

“Boots looking at allll the necessities for glam. :)”

Megan Moroney

“Flowers for my ‘Cloud 9 Crush’… I seriously have the best fans in the world.”

Megan Moroney

“Glam check.”

Megan Moroney

“Pre-show pics to check the vibes.”

Megan Moroney

“Almost game time.”

Megan Moroney

“I am obsessed with the opening outfit. I love it sm.”

Megan Moroney

“‘Wedding Dress’ is one of my favorite show moments with y’all.”

Megan Moroney

“I LOVE U GUYSSSS.”

Megan Moroney

“CONFETTI, DUH.”

Megan Moroney

“Post show cheers! This is going to be the best summer ever. I love y’all so so much.”