After first meeting at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are engaged, the pro athletes announced via social media on Friday, Oct. 30. WNBA star Bird, who currently plays for the Seattle Storm, first shared the captionless Instagram photo of Rapinoe kneeling on the edge of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean as she places a ring on her finger. For her part, Seattle's OL Reign pro soccer star shared the same image on her page the following day, also foregoing a caption.

The couple's famous friends had much more to say, however. Celebrities, including Gabrielle Union, Jay Ellis, Sophia Bush, Jordin Sparks, G-Eazy, and Katie Couric, were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments section. "Ahhhhh!! Congrats frens!!!" Bush replied to the post.

Perhaps the most high-profile congratulatory message came from former Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden. "Love will always win," he tweeted on Oct. 30, tagging both women and offering his congratulations. Rapinoe responded to Biden the next day, tweeting, "Thank you @JoeBiden Love does always win."

Meanwhile, fellow sports figures such as Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, and Matt Barnes expressed their excitement, too. "AMAZING!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW❤️❤️❤️❤️! CONGRATS," wrote NBA star Drummond. The Seattle Storm's official team account also shared a congratulatory post on Twitter, seemingly including a subtle nod to their recent WNBA championship win: "Ring Season. Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!" The OL Reign also tweeted, "We're not crying, you're crying," calling the women "legends."

Rapinoe opened up about her relationship with her fellow Olympic gold medalist girlfriend of four years to People last October. "We are huge fans of each other. I have become, like, a Seattle Storm number one superfan, of course," the U.S. Women's National Team captain told the magazine at the time. "I think it is just the understanding of what we have to go through and the appreciation of, you know, each other's skills and lives is really special. And in the same sense, we are just normal to each other. Which is really nice. Like, neither of us are like, 'Oh wow you are the best person that has ever played basketball.' Which she is!"

She also explained how comfortable they are together, adding, "It is nice to just be able to totally unwind and be completely yourself and, you know, have someone understand and appreciate how special it is, what you are doing, but also just love you for who you are and just to be that kind of support system."