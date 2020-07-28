Megan Thee Stallion Confronts People Joking About Her Shooting: "It's Not Funny"

Megan Thee Stallion may be recovering after suffering gunshot wounds earlier this month, but that doesn't mean she didn't go through an intense trauma. And she's not going to let anyone to make light of her situation — especially when they don't know the whole story. Megan Thee Stallion recalled her shooting in an emotional Instagram Live on Monday, July 27, confronting people who created memes about the traumatic incident online and making one thing clear: "It's not funny," she said. "There's nothing to joke about."

During the livestream, Megan thanked fans for their support and prayers, saying that she was "alive and well and strong as f*ck," but still processing the frightening ordeal. The rapper described her surgery in detail, saying that bullets had to be removed from both of her feet, but that they had luckily not hit any bones or tendons. "I know my mom and my daddy, my granny, had to be looking out for me with that one 'cause where the bullets hit at, they missed everything," she said, referencing her mother, who passed in March 2019, and her father, who died when she was only 15 years old.

In a particularly moving moment, Megan remembered her late family members, and asked viewers to put themselves in her shoes. "Imagine being 25, and you don't have both of your parents," she said, almost through tears. "My mama was my best friend, I'm still really not over that. So you gotta try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy. It's a lot." She went on to describe the shooting the "worst experience" of her life. "I didn’t put my hands on nobody," she said. "I didn’t deserve to get shot, I didn’t do sh*t."

Megan then addressed those who made memes about her shooting, saying that it wasn't something to joke or "make up false stories" about. “I ain’t never seen so many grown-ass men chime in on some sh*t that wasn’t their business in the first place,” she said. “What if your sister got shot, or what if your girlfriend got shot, or what if your best friend got shot? Would you be cracking jokes then?” She later added, “Karma gonna take care of your ass, I ain’t gotta do it.” Although she didn't name names, after her message went live, 50 Cent apologized for sharing memes about her shooting.

On July 15, following the arrest of Tory Lanez on gun charges, TMZ initially reported that Megan was in Lanez's vehicle during his apprehension and had suffered cuts on her foot from broken glass. The rapper later took to Instagram to clarify the incident, saying that she actually suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo immediate surgery. “The report that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

While the identity of her shooter has yet to be officially confirmed, Page Six reported that Lanez allegedly shot Megan, saying that he fired shots within his vehicle as Megan was trying to leave, before his arrest. As a result, the LAPD has opened "an assault with a deadly weapon investigation” of the incident, but has not yet confirmed Lanez as a suspect, according to TMZ. The rapper didn't address the claims in her video message.

Megan ended her livestream on an uplifting note, saying that she was going to take some time off to recover process everything. "I'm just taking some time to myself," she said. "It has definitely made me realize how to move forward and how to protect my energy." But rest assured, she still plans on returning to her music career as soon as possible. “I’m ready to get back to bringing the programming with my own hot girl sh*t,” she said. “This ain’t gonna stop me from being Megan Thee motherf*ckin' Stallion."