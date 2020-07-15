Following the arrest of rapper Tory Lanez on gun charges this weekend, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was shot and is currently recovering from her wounds. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper took to Instagram on July 15 to “set the record straight” about the events that transpired after Lanez’s arrest near the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles on July 13. After TMZ initially reported that Megan was in Lanez’s vehicle at the time of his apprehension and had suffered a cut on her foot from broken glass, Megan clarified on Instagram that she actually suffered gunshot wounds. Bustle has reached out to the LAPD for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

“The report that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” her post began. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” The rapper added that she was never arrested, but taken to the hospital where she “underwent surgery to remove the bullets.” Megan added, “I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night." She concluded that she would focus on her recovery so she could swiftly return to her music career.

In a statement issued to TMZ shortly after Megan shared her account on Instagram, the LAPD said the rapper did not indicate that she was a victim of a crime. “At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime,” a spokesperson for the department said. “And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time." At the moment, there is no information on who shot the rapper.

Megan’s hospitalization comes after she and Lanez attended a pool party with Kylie Jenner over the weekend. Per a video captured by a Megan Thee Stallion fan account on Twitter, the rapper went on Instagram Live with Jenner and Lanez on July 11. (In the clip, a man off camera tells the trio that they need to turn down the music because police have arrived.) Given Megan's friendship with Jordyn Woods, Jenner's former best friend, the duo's pool party hangout confused many fans on social media, just as news of her recent injury shocked fans on Twitter, who are currently wishing her a speedy recovery.