The Sussexes are wishing everyone a happy holiday — and sharing a look into family life in the process. Following their official exit from the Royal family in April, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their 2020 holiday card, which featured an illustration of the Duke and Duchess playing in the backyard of their California home with son Archie. In the picture, Harry poses with the 1-year-old in front of a festively-decorated playhouse, while Meghan smiles up at the pair from where she's sitting beside them.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the illustration is based on a photo of the family — and their two beloved dogs — that was taken by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. "The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month," a spokesperson for the couple told the outlet. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

The U.K.-based animal welfare charity Mayhew shared the card on Twitter, before thanking Meghan for her continued patronage over the years. "We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community," they wrote, alongside the card. "From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas."

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," Meghan and Harry wrote in a note accompanying the card, according to ET. "From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on behalf of all of us."

The Sussex family holiday card is particularly appropriate, as they are planning to spend Christmas in California — rather than with the Royal family in the U.K. — due to travel restrictions and social distancing orders as part of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The couple will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and Doria joining them," a source told ET in early December. "Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in."

In addition to a holiday card, Meghan and Harry recently signed a multi-year deal with Spotify to develop a series of podcasts under the umbrella of Archewell Audio. While the shows, which are described as content that will "aim to uplift and entertain global audiences" aren't set to premiere until 2021, the couple will release a holiday special in December to help fans celebrate early. In a preview posted on Dec. 15, Meghan teased her husband about his accent and encouraged him to show off his "podcast voice," offering a goofy look at their relationship.

"One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and sharing their stories," Meghan says in the preview. "No matter what their story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from. And at the same time, remind you in some way of a story about yourself." The pair explained that they are hoping to "bring forward different perspectives" and share stories of "hope and compassion," in order to make 2021 a little brighter. In the meantime, their adorable family holiday card should help bring a little extra joy to the season.