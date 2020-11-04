With England entering another national lockdown on Nov. 5 it’s more than likely the run up to the festive season will look a little bit different this year. If infection rates don't reduce by December, big family Christmases may be about to take place on video call and the royal family will be no exception to that. A source told the Independent that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to the UK for Christmas this year. Due to travel restrictions and social distancing they may spend Christmas as a family of three in the U.S.

Meghan Markle’s privacy trial against Associated Newspapers was set to go to court in Jan. 2021. It was reported that Prince Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie would all travel back to the UK in December to see family before this. However, in October it was announced that the trial had been postponed because of “confidential” reasons and a source told the Independent, “they have not finalised their plans for Christmas. With COVID-19 restrictions constantly being updated, that will obviously impact their planning.”

COVID-19 restrictions around the globe vary but the pandemic has made traveling very difficult. Prince Harry and Meghan moved to LA in March 2020 and as COVID-19 restrictions came into place they’ve missed a lot. A source told Harpers Bazaar, “had it not been for COVID-19 and travel restrictions, they would have already been back in the UK—for things like Beatrice’s wedding and Trooping of the Colour for example." They've also missed out on attending the Queen's official birthday and Prince Philips 99th birthday.

While they’ve spent Christmases in years gone by at the Sandringham Estate with the Queen and royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie spent last Christmas with her family. It was reported that they spent the holidays in Canada where Meghan lived while she filmed Suits. It’s unclear whether any of the royal family will be going to Sandringham this year for Christmas due to the pandemic.