While the first days of 2025 have seen Meghan Markle return to Instagram and announce her new lifestyle series, they have also come with a devastating update: the death of Meghan’s dog, Guy, a beagle she rescued in 2015.

In a Jan. 7 Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex recalled bringing Guy home from a rescue in Canada after being given “a few days to live” at a kill shelter in Kentucky. “They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy,’” she wrote. “And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

Meghan and Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, also make a rare appearance in her video tribute to the good boy.

Remembering A Precious Pup

Guy joined Meghan for the many life changes she’s been through over the last decade. “He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort,” Meghan wrote.

A strong pup, Guy survived a “terrible accident” before Meghan moved to the United Kingdom to be with Prince Harry. Meghan thanked Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick and his team at Toronto’s Queen West Animal Hospital for believing in Guy and helping him walk again. “Thank you for loving him so,” Meghan wrote to all those who cared for Guy over the years.

Meghan’s 90-second compilation of home videos and photos includes several sweet, candid moments with her children interacting with Guy. At one point, as Harry and Meghan drive with several of their pups, Meghan sits in the backseat, and one of her children worries that Guy might fall from where he’s standing. “He’s not going to fall, don’t you worry,” Meghan promises. “Mama has him.”

To Guy, she adds: “Thank you for being such a good boy.”

Elsewhere in the video, Archie takes Guy on a walk with Prince Harry.

In one photo, Meghan, Lilibet, and Guy relax on a picnic blanket with several of the family’s dogs, enjoying the sunshine. At the end of the video, she sings with one of her children: “We love you, Guy, oh yes we do. We love you Guy, and we’ll be true. When you’re not near us, we’re blue.”

Meghan’s Emotional Update

After the moving tribute, you will see more of Guy in Meghan’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. “I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too,” she said.

Since Guy’s passing, Meghan wrote, she has “cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.”

Meghan closed her message with a note of gratitude to Guy and a reminder to her followers to #adoptdontshop. “Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know ❤️‍🩹.”