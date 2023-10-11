Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for keeping their two young children mostly out of the spotlight, but the Duchess of Sussex just got candid about motherhood in the age of social media.

On Oct. 10, Markle and Harry attended the first in-person event for their Archewell Foundation, the Mental Wellness in a Digital Age summit. Hosted in New York City, the event aimed to highlight the need for safer online spaces and brought together a panel of parents who have experienced loss connected to their child’s social media use.

Per People, the panel discussion moderated by Carson Daly eventually turned to the Duke and Duchess’ own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. When asked where the safety of children on social media sits on her priority list, Markle made a rare comment about her experiences as a mother.

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life,” the Duchess responded, before admitting to feeling fortunate that Archie and Lilibet’s experiences with social media “isn’t in our immediate future” as they’re still so young.

“They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me,” Markle continued. “Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. We all want to feel safe. I’m confident that with more ears, awareness, and visibility of what is happening, we can make some significant change together.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry also shared that he and Markle are committed to creating a safer online world for young people, telling invitees at the event: “I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose.”

Harry previously spoke of the potential negative effects of social media on children in 2022 and expressed concerns over how the digital world might one day impact Archie and Lilibet.

“My two little ones are still at their age of innocence,” Harry said at the Global Child Online Safety Toolkit launch. “Sometimes I feel like I can keep them away from the online harm that they could face in the future forever, but I’m learning to know better.”

Meanwhile, Markle’s recent comments about the couple’s offspring come after she shared details of Archie and Lilibet’s routine at the 2023 Invictus Games. Giving a speech at the event on Sept. 12, the Duchess spoke of “getting our little ones settled at home,” which involved preparing milkshakes and “doing school drop offs.”