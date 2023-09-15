Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tend to keep their two children away from the spotlight, Meghan Markle just made a rare comment about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. On Sept. 12, Markle touched down in Düsseldorf, Germany to join her husband Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games, an annual international sports competition for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women.

As per Hello!, the Duchess gave a speech at the event’s Family & Friends party alongside the Duke of Sussex shortly after her arrival, during which she gave the pair’s two children an adorable mention. “It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home,” Markle said. “Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you.”

Again referencing Archie and Lilibet, Markle continued: “Have the best time, we're cheering for you, and we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Although the couple have been very open about their own personal and professional lives — as witnessed in the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and in the Duke of Sussex’s best-selling memoir Spare — when it comes to Archie and Lilibet, the pair are notoriously private. Although, in addition to Markle’s latest comments, Prince Harry also gave a brief update about their offspring late last year.

Speaking to the Inspirational Child Award winner over Zoom in Oct. 2022, the Duke revealed that Archie has a “little squeaky voice” and shared that daughter Lilibet is “very very busy learning to use her voice.”