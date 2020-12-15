Meghan Markle Joked About Prince Harry's "Podcast Voice" & It's Truly Unrivaled

Like every other influencer you follow on Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hopped on the podcast train. In another major post-royal-family career move, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have inked a multi-year deal with Spotify for a series of all-new original podcasts. Archewell Audio, set to officially debut sometime in 2021, will feature programs that aim to uplift and entertain global audiences and be hosted and produced by Meghan and Harry themselves. The duo released a preview of Archewell Audio on Spotify, with Meghan calling on Harry to show off his English accent and joking about him having "a podcast voice."

“One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and sharing their stories,” Meghan says in the preview. “No matter what their story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from. And at the same time, remind you in some way of a story about yourself.” Harry adds, “That’s what this project is all about: to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

Later this month, Archewell Audio will also release a holiday special hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Per Spotify’s press release, the special will feature stories of “hope and compassion” from inspirational guests.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Meghan and Harry said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Archewell Audio marks the latest in a string of ventures for the duke and duchess. In September, the former senior royals inked a massive deal with Netflix for a series of documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming. This month, Meghan invested in female-founded startup Clevr Blends, a company best known for its oat milk lattes.