Between leaving the royal family to speaking out about social injustices, the Duchess Of Sussex could be considered bold. During Fortune magazine's virtual Powerful Women Summit, Meghan Markle explained where her bravery comes from, telling her interviewer that giving birth to baby Archie made her more "courageous".

At the invite-only digital conference on Oct.13, Meghan spoke about courageous leadership and how to lead a global stage.

Speaking to Fortune 's associate editor Emma Hinchcliffe, Meghan said motherhood made her more concerned about the world her son was going to inherit.

“It’s interesting because my gut is that it makes you more courageous," she explained, adding:

"It makes you so concerned for the world they’re going to inherit, and so the things that you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same; for you go every single day how can I make this better for him, how can I make this world better for Archie? And that is a shared belief between my husband and I."

The Duchess gave birth to her son Archie in London last year and moved to the United States with husband Prince Harry in early 2020.

Meghan explained how she's become "cautious" about making controversial statements to not put her family at risk.

“At the same time I am cautious of putting my family in a position of risk by certain things, and so I try to be, rather, very clear with what I say and to not make it controversial, but instead to talk about things that seem fairly straightforward — like exercising your right to vote," she said.

The Duchess added: “I think that is as simple as it comes and as necessary as it comes, and to that point, as a parent, I can enjoy all the fun and silliness and games with my son, but I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mum if I didn’t know that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him.”

It's not the first time the royals beamed about their son. Meghanand Harry revealed the sweetest details about Archie during a call with Malala Yousafzai. Prince Harry shared how the couple witnessed their son's special moments during lockdown. "We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything," the prince said.