This Is The Sad Advice Meghan Markle Received Upon Joining The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah was full of revelations, and on the day after its March 7 airing, Oprah Winfrey revealed some shocking advice Markle received upon joining the royal family, saying that the former-Suits star had been advised to be “50 percent less.” Winfrey went on the CBS This Morning on March 8 to share additional footage that didn’t make the cut as well as her own insights about the couple. Winfrey opened up about talking to Markle in 2018, shortly after she’d joined the royal family.

“She had been told, been given advice...that it would be best if she could be '50 percent less' than she was. That was the quote," Winfrey told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King. "I remember hearing that in 2018 and said specifically to her, 'I don't know how you're going to survive being half of yourself.”

The advice is just one bombshell about Markle’s induction into the royal family to emerge from Winfrey’s interview and post-interview remarks, during which the former-actor opened up about how the royals failed to stand up to the tabloids on her behalf, didn’t support her amid mental health struggles, and demonstrated a profound lack of literacy around race. The original interview, titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, left out nearly two hours of unaired footage.

Winfrey shared several never-before-seen clips along with her own thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including a video of Markle discussing her father working with the U.K. tabloids. Markle, who expressed uneasiness on even talking about their relationship, said she only felt “betrayed” once her father lied about talking to the press before the couple’s wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex also said her perspective on her father has shifted since becoming a mother “I look at Archie, I think about this child,” Markle told Winfrey. “I can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child, so it’s hard for me to reconcile that.”

Winfrey also asked Markle about her half-sister, Samanthaa Markle, who is reportedly writing a tell-all book. “I grew up as an only child,” Markle said. “The last time I saw her must have been eighteen, or nineteen years ago.” She added that her half-sister didn’t grow up with her, the two don’t know each other, and that Samantha changed her last name back to “Markle.” She concluded with: “I think that says enough.”