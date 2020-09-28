We were first properly introduced to Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland during the Duchess Of Sussex and Prince Harry's wedding day back in 2018. Now it seems Doria has some good news of her own as she's just landed a brand new job.

Proving she and Meghan share their caring streak, Doria has recently joined as chief executive officer (as well as company secretary and chief executive officer) at the Loving Kindness care home firm in Beverly Hills.

The senior care management company was created "to support and give peace of mind" to the elderly and those with chronic illnesses and disabilities. On the website, Loving Kindness says it provides a "holistic approach to care."

According to the Express, Doria has long had the ambition of starting up her own private practice, focusing on working with elderly patients. The 64-year-old previously quit her job as a social worker at a mental health clinic following her daughter's marriage.

Much like her enterprising daughter, Meghan's mum has seen many different careers in her life. Doria, who has a master's degree in social work, also worked as an LA-based yoga instructor.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The new role was reportedly secured by Meghan's lawyer Rick Genow, the Daily Mail writes. It's not a typical dealing for Genow who is known for managing high-profile celebrity clients via top entertainment firm Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. But it's no surprise that Meghan would want to protect her mother's new position.

The Duchess has always been proud of her great relationship with Doria. Speaking to Glamour back in 2017, the 39 year old spoke about admiring her mother's "free spirit" as well as the care work she did:

"My mom's a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community. For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit. She's got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support."

Meghan added: "That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend.”