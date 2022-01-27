Despite previously saying fans would have to wait until she was 80-years-old for an autobiography, Mel C – otherwise known as Melanie Chisholm – is finally set to share her spiced up world with readers this autumn. Taking inspiration from her 2021 single “Who I Am”, Chisholm’s Who I Am: My Story will cover everything from her days as Sporty Spice and her successful career as a solo artist, as well as her experiences with mental health and “the difficulty of finding yourself when the whole world knows your name.”

Set to hit bookshelves on Sep. 22, 2022, you can pre-order Who I Am: My Story from Waterstones for £20 and WHSmith for £16 – both of which include a signed edition of the book. You can also pre-order the Kindle edition from Amazon for £10.39. Who I Am: My Story will also be available as an audiobook.

“It’s taken a long time to feel ready to tell my story,” Chisholm said in a statement. “The last few years have given me an opportunity to reflect on the incredible career I’ve had and the huge obstacles I’ve managed to overcome.” The singer has been very open about her experiences with mental health – particularly depression, body image, and an eating disorder – which occurred frequently during the height of her success in the Spice Girls and as a solo artist.

“I had everything I’d ever dreamed of, and was desperately unhappy,” as she told The Guardian in 2020. “It’s often forgotten that people in the public eye are human.”

Chisholm has had years of retrospection, including becoming a mum for the first time as well as returning to the world stage with the Spice Girls in 2019. “I’ve really enjoyed going back and reminding myself of the wonderful journey life has been so far,” the artist said. “I’m very excited to share my experiences with you all.”