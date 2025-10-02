Mel Owens is just a few weeks into his Golden Bachelor journey, but there are already several front-runners to keep an eye on. One of them is Nicolle Kate, who made a strong first impression when she tossed Mel a blue and yellow football — he played for the University of Michigan and the Los Angeles Rams — marked with a simple message: “N + M.”

“It might be the most important pass you’ve ever caught,” Nicolle teased.

The playful interaction kicked off Mel and Nicolle’s chemistry, which they continued to explore during a Bachelor Mansion pool party. Their embrace and passionate smooching in the pool didn’t thrill the other woman — one tried to separate them with a water gun — but it was clear they’d established a flirty connection.

So, will it translate beyond the show? Here are all the clues about whether Mel and Nicolle are together after The Golden Bachelor.

Mel Is Into Nicolle’s Silly Side

Episode 2 began with Nicolle’s fellow women voicing their disapproval of her makeout with Mel. “I mean, I’m sorry, I’m attracted to him,” she said. “We were half-naked in the pool. We kissed.”

Not only was Nicolle fairly unbothered by their grievances, but she actually put them to use to win Mel’s roast competition. “Amy [Kaplan] was so appalled, she had no words,” she said on stage. “And you can all thank me for that.”

They Went Deep On Divorce

While Mel and Nicolle had already established a flirty banter, they used dinner — Nicolle’s prize for winning the roast — to open up about more serious topics, including divorce. When asked about his past marriage, Mel said that his ex decided it was over. “She was younger, and she wanted to experience other things,” he claimed.

For Nicolle’s part, she said her two marriages — which both ended in divorce — taught her a lot about herself. “I no longer think of my two divorces as failures at all,” she said. “I’m such a better person for having been in both of those relationships. And they’re really great men.”

Both Mel and Nicolle agreed that they weren’t afraid to get married again. As Mel told the camera, “She’s definitely a person that I could see in my life.”

Looking Ahead

As of writing, Bachelor Nation’s go-to spoiler provider, Reality Steve, hasn’t shared any intel about Mel and Nicolle’s relationship — or any outcomes of the show, really. But in the absence of specific spoilers, Nicolle herself teased her journey on social media.

“I told myself, no matter how I’m edited, that I will just stay true to myself, stay genuine, and that’s the best that I can do,” she said on Instagram ahead of the Season 2 premiere. “I really don’t know how I’m gonna feel when I see myself tonight on TV, but overall, I’m thrilled to have been a part of it with all the other amazing women and Mel. I think we made great TV.”

Of course, her statement alone doesn’t give anything away. But the preemptive focus on her edit could be a hint that there’s more drama in store, and that doesn’t always translate to a final rose. But again, Mel’s season is (so far) unspoiled — so anything can happen.