The Golden Bachelor is back, and it’s not too soon to predict who gets Mel Owens’ final rose. In the Season 2 premiere, 66-year-old Cheryl Steele caught his eye after pulling up to Bachelor Mansion on a motorcycle.

“If you’re ready for a wild ride, then I’m your girl,” Cheryl said after tossing her hair.

As she shared in her intro package, the retired treasury worker is ready for a partner. “I want a best friend, and a lover. And I think that Mel could be that person — somebody that would roll around in the dirt with me,” she said.

Between their flirty Night 1 interactions and a romantic date (more on that below), she may very well be right. Here are all the clues about whether Mel and Cheryl are together after The Golden Bachelor.

A Playful Pair

Cheryl brought a game of “would you rather?” to play with Mel, which helped to establish their chemistry right away. Both agreed that they’re early risers who would choose passion over loyalty and physical touch over an emotional connection.

Whatever those answers mean for their potential relationship, it’s clear these two are aligned, and when asked “kiss now or kiss later,” they opted to share a smooch. Cheryl’s debrief? “Right away, I connected with him. He has very soft lips.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Their Telling 1-On-1 Date

Later in the Sept. 24 premiere, Cheryl was selected as Mel’s first one-on-one date. And while there aren’t any spoilers about the season just yet, this could be a major clue in itself because in each of the previous Golden outings so far, the season’s first one-on-one date ended up winning the whole show. (Gerry Turner chose Theresa Nist, and Joan Vassos picked Chock Chapple.)

Granted, that’s a sample size of two — not quite enough to draw any sweeping conclusions about Mel and Cheryl’s future. But still, it’s a pattern worth keeping an eye on as the Golden franchise progresses.

The date itself made Cheryl feel like a “princess,” she told cameras before choosing a red gown for her date with Mel. (Fortunately, unlike Gerry and Theresa’s nerve-wracking drive to their first date in Season 1, Mel and Cheryl were driven.)

Disney/John Fleenor

Over dinner on the Queen Mary, Cheryl opened up about her fraught family history, claiming that her then-husband missed the birth of their son, Tyson, then returned a year later and took the baby without her knowing. “We didn’t know where he was for probably a week,” she said. “My son was gone, just missing.”

However, Cheryl said she wanted her ex (who has since passed away) to be in Tyson’s life. The story touched Mel. “She’s been through hell and back to protect him — and as a father, that really hits home for me,” he said. “It’s just a testament to her strength as a woman and as a mom.”

They ended the date with a passionate kiss under fireworks, with Cheryl telling the camera, “I feel like Mel and I are only gonna get closer. My heart is open and ready for this man.”

The season may be young, but already, it sounds like Mel and Cheryl have forged a strong connection.