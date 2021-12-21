8 Powerful Mel B Quotes About Her Struggles & Triumphs

Celebrity
The Spice Girl will be awarded an MBE this December in recognition of her services to victims of domestic abuse.
David M. Benett/Getty
Mel B is set to receive an MBE this month for her work on domestic violence. The 46-year-old star became an ambassador for Women’s Aid in 2019 after sharing her experiences in her autobiography, Brutally Honest. To celebrate all her achievements, here are some of Mel B’s most powerful quotes.
I want [my book] to be helpful to other women who have gone through it, or who are going through it. There are so many women that this has happened to. It’s an epidemic.
Mark R. Milan/WireImage/Getty Images