For Drew Barrymore, it really is about the little things. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show posted a now viral video on TikTok over the weekend of a simple pleasure that’s since sparked lots of joy on the Internet: running around in the rain.

“Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity,” Barrymore exclaims between the raindrops. Despite only being 13 seconds long, Barrymore’s video has garnered over 13 million views on TikTok, as well as over 2.8 million likes. The Charlie’s Angels star also posted the clip to Instagram, where it’s racked up over 614K likes and dozens of comments from other celebs.

This isn’t the first time Barrymore has gone viral for running in the rain. Back in May, Barrymore posted a similar video, hair drenched and smiling, after getting soaked in a storm. “If it’s raining anywhere you are, just run out in the rain,” she said in the earlier video. “Don’t miss the opportunity.”

We love Barrymore’s love for precipitation, and the rest of the Internet does, too. Since she posted the clip online, fans have reacted to the joyful clip in supportive and funny ways.

A downpour of love also came from fans in her comment section, with messages like “the little things make all the difference in our lifes!” along with “don't ever change Drew.”

Others tagged Chloe Fineman in the comments section of the post, drawing comparisons to how the comedian has impersonated Barrymore’s TikToks in the past. “Is it weird that I think Drew is impersonating @chloeiscrazy impersonating her?” one comment said.

And, of course, the rest of the Internet was quick to react, recreating and relating to Barrymore’s frolicking. Some of the best content came from TikTok, where users took Barrymore’s sound and made it their own.

Some TikTok users celebrated Barrymore’s joy as a callback to childlike excitement, and followed suit with their own spins on enjoying the rain.

Other fans reacted on Twitter, sharing their thoughts on the viral video and how exciting it was to see Barrymore’s glee.

Like on TikTok, Twitter users were quick to appreciate how Barrymore is “healing her inner child.”

Overwhelmingly, fans find the happiness Barrymore exuded in her video contagious, and just might be hoping for a cloudburst sometime soon.

Of course, some of the responses to Barrymore’s videos were straight up funny. Amidst the aspirations and recreations, memes were born from her clip.

At the end of the day though, one sure thing came out of the viral vid: the Internet loves Drew Barrymore, especially when we get to watch her heal.