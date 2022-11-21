As Strictly Come Dancing finally made its way to Blackpool on Nov. 19, one couple had to be the first to say goodbye to the historic ballroom. While radio DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell didn’t score the lowest of the night with their disco-themed salsa, they found themselves in the bottom two against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. Ultimately, West’s final dance didn’t prove to be enough for the judges, who voted him and Buswell out in the final dance-off.

Following Will Mellor’s Samba, Horwood made a dig at West, saying: “There was so much hip content, I think you need to go backstage and teach Tyler a thing or two about that.” Fans were not pleased, particularly since Horwood gave Mellor and West the same score of 35. However, when it came to the dance-off, Horwood praised West for his “incredible hips this time round.”

The judges’ scores and Horwood’s comments did nothing to sway West from praising them and the rest of the Strictly dancers and crew as he spoke to Tess Daly after being eliminated. “This show changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a newfound family as well, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume,” he said. “Even the judges as well; it’s been amazing to dance in front of you every week. I genuinely mean that.”

But for West, it was his partner he had the most gratitude for. “This girl here has changed my life,” he said of Buswell. “To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words,” West continued. “I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about, and she’s changed my life. I have no doubt she’ll be in my life forever.”

Following the decision from the judges to eliminate West and Buswell, see below for how Twitter is reacting to the shock exit.