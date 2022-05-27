Strictly’s First Two Contestants Have Been Officially Confirmed

Do you know your pasodoble from your foxtrot? If not, it’s time to swot up because there’s a new season of Strictly Come Dancing on the horizon. And there are few finer pastimes in life than casting scathing and completely ill-informed judgement on the celebrities who enter telly’s most hallowed ballroom. Sure, the last time you performed a choreographed dance routine might’ve ended in a visit to A&E soundtracked by Britney Spears’ “Oops!...I Did It Again” back in 2009, but when Strictly comes around, we all transform into professional choreographers.

With the 20th season of the long-running show set to return later this year, here’s everything to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Who are the contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

As the much-anticipated new series draws ever closer, the first celebrities from this year’s star-studded lineup are finally being unveiled. Find all important details of the Strictly 2022 cast below.

Kym Marsh

One of the first celebrity dancers to be announced this year is the actor and TV presenter, Kym Marsh. As per Metro, Marsh burst into the showbiz scene way back in 2001 when she won the reality TV competition series Popstars, forming the short-lived pop group Hear’Say. Recall the band’s debut solo single “Pure and Simple.” Marsh went on to join the cast of Coronation Street as Michelle Connor in 2006, before leaving the soap behind in 2019. She has also landed roles in The Syndicate, is a presenter of BBC’s Morning Live, and has been filming for the upcoming Waterloo Road reboot.

Speaking of her forthcoming ballroom stint, Marsh told BBC Breakfast, “I'm nervous but I'm really looking forward to it.” She continued, “It's been a long time since I've been on stage, performing in that kind of way, so it's going to be really tricky, but I'm up for the challenge.”

Will Mellor

Also joining the 2022 lineup is actor, singer, and model, Will Mellor, who first rose to fame while appearing on the long-running soap opera Hollyoaks as James Bolton between 1995 and 1998. Mellor later starred in the hugely-popular BBC comedy Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps as Gaz Wilkinson from 2001 to 2011. The Strictly contestant has also appeared in Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell and has released singles including “When I Need You” — which reached a peak of number five in the UK.

Commenting on his upcoming Strictly journey, Mellor said he is “chuffed to be taking part” in the new series. “I lost my dad in 2020 and from then I just thought, I've just got to grab life. I've got to create new memories.”

The rest of this year’s lineup is set to be revealed by ITV in due course. However, the likes of Scarlett Moffatt, Tom Daley, Helen Skelton, and documentary extraordinaire, Louis Theroux, have been linked to the new series.

Who are the judges for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

The BBC has confirmed that Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and head judge Shirley Ballas will all return to offer their ballroom expertise on the judging panel. As will Anton Du Beke, who has permanently replaced Bruno Tonioli.

When will Strictly Come Dancing 2022 air on television?

A concrete date for Strictly’s 20th season hasn’t been revealed yet. The BBC has confirmed, however, that the annual launch show will be recorded on Wednesday, September 7.

Who will host Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

To the delight of longtime fans, the BBC has confirmed that hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the new series in 2022.