Kim Kardashian’s October SNL Hosting Gig Is Dividing The Internet

It’s official: Kim Kardashian West is going from keeping up with Saturday Night Live to presenting on it. On Sept. 22, NBC announced the reality star as one of the hosts for the long-running sketch comedy series’ 47th season. Kardashian will be joined by musical guest Halsey, who just released her If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power album, on Oct. 9. Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis were also named as fellow guest hosts for the upcoming season, but it’s the socialite’s name that has caused quite the stir on social media.

It appears that SNL viewers are split on the matter of Kardashian’s upcoming SNL appearance, with some praising the news and others downright appalled by it. In the former camp is HOT 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg, who tweeted, “Im actually here for this.” Another fan proudly wrote, “Kim Kardashian is hosting Saturday Night Live this season... and you have me and my influence to thank for it. #SNL.”

After the KKW Beauty founder tweeted to confirm her SNL gig, someone brought up Kris Jenner and that popular “you’re doing amazing, sweetie” GIF from Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video. “Can your mom please be in the audience [smiling face emoji],” they wrote.

On the other side, there seemed to be a considerable amount of opposition to Kardashian’s SNL hosting debut. One person tweeted, “Kim Kardashian hosting SNL. Why?” followed by a meme of Brooklyn Nine-Nine character Amy Santiago looking confused.

Another tweeted about silver linings, writing, “At least Halsey will be there. She has talent.”

Even Will & Grace star Debra Messing chimed in.

Kim Kardashian West may have broken the Internet once again, but it remains to be seen if her actual SNL appearance will have a similar impact. The 47th season of Saturday Night Live begins Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.