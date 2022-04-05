The Best Memes & Tweets About Travis & Kourtney’s Surprise Vegas Wedding

For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, what happens in Vegas probably isn’t staying in Vegas. Kardashian and Barker reportedly got married in Las Vegas in the wee hours of Monday, April 4, just after the Blink-182 drummer played the 2022 Grammy Awards, which the reality star attended as his date. Neither Kardashian nor Barker have confirmed or commented on the news that TMZ broke, but the couple apparently brought their own photographer, so an epic Instagram post just might be imminent.

TMZ reported that the couple walked into an unspecified Las Vegas chapel at around 1:30 a.m on April 4 to exchange their vows, with their own security team and photographer in tow. Kardashian and Barker reportedly brought a marriage license, which they showed to the chapel’s owner so he could serve as their witness. Their nuptials were officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, which a TMZ source said was “very important” to the couple.

While it seems that none of their loved ones were present at the ceremony, the outlet reports that Kardashian and Barker are planning more wedding ceremonies and celebrations with family and friends. As soon as the news broke, the memes started rolling in, with many of them joking about Kris Jenner’s reaction and involvement with the news.

However, fans who shipped Kardashian with Scott Disick, her on-and-off boyfriend of nearly a decade, needed a moment to reckon with the news.

Many fans weren’t surprised at all by the sudden nuptials, considering how the couple is at nearly every public event.

However, some fans were simply happy for the lovebirds, especially for first-time wife Kardashian, who some are already calling Mrs. Kardashian-Barker.