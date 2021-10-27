Peter Already Got Into A Yelling Match On The Bachelorette & Fans Are Over It

How do you spell “dramatic”? Well, tonight we learned it’s P-E-T-E-R. That’s right, everyone’s favorite pizzapreneur spent the beginning of the Oct. 26 episode of The Bachelorette flaming out on a group date. This date leaned into Michelle’s occupation as a teacher, sending the men back to elementary school. Seated in tiny desks, the men were made to answer several grade-school level questions involving math, chemistry, and spelling, ultimately revealing which men could take a joke, and which couldn’t. Not to give anything away, but Peter was one of the ones who definitely couldn’t.

The actual inciting incident for Peter’s meltdown came during the spelling portion of the group date, when the men were asked to spell the word ‘narcissist’. Taking the opporuntiy to poke a little fun at Peter, his fellow constestant, Will decided to anwer by spelling ‘Peter’. This ultimately led to Peter throwing a tantrum worthy of the elementary school classroom in which he was sitting. It’s worth mentioing that throughout the date, the show made it seem as though Peter was zealously vying for Michelle’s attention, much to the chegrin of his fellow constants, and the child judges sitting in on the date.

Audiences couldn’t help but notice how heated Peter got after some gentle ribbing.

Some fans also couldn’t help but notice that for someone who seems to object to being labelled a narcissist, Peter certainly seemed narcissistic.

Peter’s unravelling came to a breaking point during the night’s cocktail party once he confronted Will. Peter informed his fellow contestant that he took offence to the ‘narcissist’ comment, quickly escalating the conversation into a bitter argument complete with neck veins and abrupt hand gestures.

Michelle, consummate mediator that she is, pulled Peter aside later in the night to ask him about what went down. Peter informed Michelle that he found Will’s joke to be “completely uncalled for, and disgusting behavior.” Michelle gave Peter the space to calm until he was ready to return to the party, but it appears the other men share similar sentiments to Will, given that he was referred to as an “insecurity supernova,” by fellow contestant Chris G. However, only time will tell if that galactic anger will flare up again.